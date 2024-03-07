Syctron Free Play Arena bringing new experience to Fresno for families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Syctron is nothing you've ever seen or heard or experienced before.

From eye-catching murals that glow in the dark to obstacle courses that are larger than life, Syctron Free Play Arena will soon be Fresno's newest family entertainment destination.

Chief marketing officer and co-owner Aaron Tucker is a Clovis West grad who got his master's at Fresno State before spending 10 years in the family entertainment business.

He and his partners, John, Ash, and Jake, gave a sneak peek of what kids and kids at heart can expect.

"There's 35,000 square feet of attractions squeezed into a 28,000 square foot building," Tucker said.

Before entering the free-play arena, you'll get your wristband and check in with an attendant.

Arcade games will go along a wall, leading to a food area with bar and table seating for 80-100 people.

"We're not just wanting to be basic hot dogs and pretzels," Tucker said. "We're working on more elevated items that we're working on introducing."

From there, you'll be able to see thrill-seekers: ziplining, balancing, climbing and maneuvering their way through two stories of mazes.

There's a massive bubble pit and 12-14 slides, ranging from beginner to a steep slide.

The 8,500-square-foot inflatable will feature obstacles and jousting.

"You're going to have a wrecking ball in one corner where you can push the wrecking ball and knock each other off," Tucker said.

It may look extreme, but Tucker says there is something for all ages.

They'll also be keeping surfaces clean and using ozone machines to help purify the air.

"In addition to being unique, eye-catching and thrill-seeking, we've also intentionally made it so this is the safest structure that we've put together," Tucker said.

It's something the Fresno native says he is excited to debut in his hometown.

"This is the culmination of three to four years of dreaming and scheming to deliver what we think is the ultimate and most epic family entertainment concept," he said.

The plan is to open in April.

You can buy different tiered tickets, from 90 minutes of play to day passes that are $35.99.

Syctron will eventually offer monthly memberships at different levels.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.