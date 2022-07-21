A first look at the new Table Mountain Casino and Resort facility

An exclusive players club, themed gaming rooms and a 12-story hotel takes every deal to new heights.

From a 110,000 square foot gaming floor to a concert venue, CEO John Dinius says the new Table Mountain Casino and Resort exceeds expectations.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new Table Mountain Casino Resort hosted a VIP ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, and Action News got a first look at the new facility.

From a 110,000 square foot gaming floor to a concert venue that seats 2,100, CEO John Dinius says the new Table Mountain Casino and Resort exceeds expectations.

You can see the massiveness and enormity of this project and that doesn't happen with one or two people, it literally is everyone jumping in and helping," he said.

An exclusive players club, themed gaming rooms and a 12-story hotel takes every deal to new heights.

Dinius says, "It's obviously a beautiful facility. It's very sophisticated, it's very contemporary, but I want people to know we are not trying to be Las Vegas. We are still that hometown, unpretentious type of experience that our guests have become accustomed to, but it's in a much nicer facility and it gives us more tools in our tool belt to be able to take care of our guests."

Restaurant options and a food court will keep your taste buds satisfied.

The rooftop teppanyaki restaurant, Sukai, offers panoramic views of Friant and the rest of the Valley.

The facility sits adjacent to the original Table Mountain Casino where it all started 35 years ago.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tribal Chairperson Brenda D. Lavell paid tribute to the past, honoring those who made the first facility possible.

Lavell said, "We went from a butler building to more than 110,000 square feet of gaming. Cutting that ribbon is opening many more doors of opportunity for us as a tribe."

She added, "The hard journey that we went through has come to pass. The dreams have been made possible and were setting the foundation for our future."

The Grand Opening Celebration takes place over four days, starting on Thursday, exactly at midnight.

Country superstar Blake Shelton will headline the entertainment on the new stage.