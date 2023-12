A convicted murderer has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing in west central Fresno.

Man sentenced for deadly 2022 stabbing in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted murderer has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing in west central Fresno.

Talon Debenedetto must serve 15 years to life after being found guilty of murder.

He will spend another year behind bars for the use of a knife to commit the crime.

It happened in May 2022 near the Save Mart grocery store off Clinton and Brawley.

Prosecutors say Debenedetto stabbed Jonathan Garcia to death after an argument over an electric bike charger.