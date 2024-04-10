'Grease fire' breaks out at 'Tamron Hall' show studio, staff evacuated safely, host says

NEW YORK -- A "grease fire" erupted Wednesday in the studio where the "Tamron Hall Show" films its daily talk show in New York City, host Tamron Hall said.

"Everybody's OK," Hall said in opening remarks of the show.

Staff and audience members safely evacuated, Hall said.

Audience members were waiting in a separate location from the fire, she said. No injuries were reported.

"The show must go on," Hall said in her opening remarks on the show before playing a replay of a recent episode that aired on Monday.

Hall said she would be back on the show live on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.



