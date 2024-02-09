Target reportedly considering paid membership similar to Amazon Prime

LOS ANGELES -- Attention Target shoppers! The big box retailer is reportedly considering the idea of a new paid membership program.

According to Bloomberg, this paid plan would be similar to Amazon Prime and could roll out as soon as this year.

No word yet on how much the membership would cost, or what the exact benefits of the membership would be.

Target already offers a free loyalty program to its customers called Target Circle Rewards, where shoppers can access more deals and discounts on their purchases.

