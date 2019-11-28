Technology

Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning

If you were met with a blank white screen on your phone or computer when you logged into Facebook on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, you were not alone. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Facebook and Instagram were experiencing intermittent outages throughout Thursday morning, prompting millions of users to log on to other social media platforms ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram," a statement on - where else? - Instagram's official Twitter account said. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown"

Facebook was back up and running shortly before 7 a.m. (PST) before crashing again about 45 minutes later. Connectivity was then briefly restored before another ongoing outage occurred.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-5 over Grapevine closed amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
Lightning strikes plane minutes before it lands in Fresno
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in west central Fresno
Show More
How to winterize your home on a budget
Murder case is a reminder to avoid DUI this Thanksgiving
Cold temps cause overcrowding at Fresno Rescue Mission
Year's biggest drinking holiday getting challenged by cannabis
Southwest plane blows tire upon landing at Burbank
More TOP STORIES News