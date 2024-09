19-year-old woman safe with family after being abducted in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old woman who was abducted from Merced has been reunited with her family.

An amber alert was issued for Brianna Manriquez Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said at the time of the abduction, Manriquez was last seen near Lesher Drive and U Street around 5 p.m. with who officers believe was a suspect.

Manriquez's family say they are thankful she is now home and safe.

Officers did not provide any additional and say the investigation is ongoing.