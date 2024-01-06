14-year-old boy accused of killing parents at Fresno County home denies charges

The boy's public defender says he denies killing his parents and trying to kill his younger sister.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old Fresno County boy accused of killing his parents last week denied the charges against him.

The boy was back in court on Friday afternoon.

His public defender had asked the court to bar all members of the public from being present.

He said that media coverage would harm the young boy's right to a fair trial and said the boy could be mistreated.

But the judge said the law was clear, and we had a right to be there.

She even said having us there creates fairness because it allows for public scrutiny.

"As a prosecutor, I would want these proceedings open to the public to show that anyone who commits a serious crime is prosecuted and to display to the public how this process works. On the other hand, as a defense attorney, you want to protect the rights of the juvenile," said ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

After the judge denied the public defender's request, the proceeding at hand got underway.

The public defender said the boy denies killing his parents and trying to kill his younger sister.

That boy is now due back in court later this month when the public defender plans on talking with the district attorney about settling the case.

If it's not settled and the boy goes to juvenile detention, he can only remain there until he is 25.

Until then, the boy will stay in juvenile hall.

He will have one more phone call with his paternal aunt.

