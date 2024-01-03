WATCH LIVE

14-year-old accused of killing parents in Fresno County will not be tried as adult, DA says

Under California law, the district attorney's office says the teen will not be tried as an adult due to his age.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 1:59AM
14-year-old accused of killing parents in Fresno County will not be tried as adult, DA says
Charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in Fresno County last week.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in Fresno County last week.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced that a petition has been filed against the teen.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the boy killed his parents, Lue Yang and Se Van, during a 'violent' attack at the family's home in Miramonte.

The teen is also accused of seriously injuring his 11-year-old sister, who is expected to survive.

Under California law, the district attorney's office says the teen will not be tried as an adult due to his age.

A detention hearing for the suspect has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Fresno County Superior Court.

