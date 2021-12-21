acts of kindness

Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children

The stockings were filled with goodies.
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley teen is giving back big this holiday season.

Devin Cornell held a free holiday stocking giveaway at Holmes Park in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

It was a morning filled with smiles and gratitude.

The 14-year-old and his non-profit Friends.giving handed out 200 stockings filled with goodies to local kids.

"Since it's a pretty cold winter this year, we have some beanies, some gloves, some socks," Cornell shared. "There's also lots of toys. There's a Christmas cup in there, and also a stuffed animal."

This is the fifth year Cornell has hosted the Stocking from Santa event, and he said the reactions from kids and their families don't get old.

"They always just light up and smile. It makes our day," he said. "Then seeing them go home, or even just walking away and looking at the stockings and seeing all the toys, it really makes us happy."

Cornell explained how the past almost-two years have been hard on many families in the Valley.

He added that if he could help ease some of their stress during the holidays, then he'll do what he can.

"There is hope, even if you're struggling," said Cornell. "These things will make people's day."

In addition to the stockings, Saturday's event also had free food and drink, plus a holiday photo area.

