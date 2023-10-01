A 15-year-old is dead following a crash in Madera Saturday Night.

15-year-old killed after vehicle overturns in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old is dead following a crash in Madera.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near Road 28 1/2 and Avenue 14 1/2.

Madera California Highway Patrol officers say a 15-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were driving a utility vehicle on private property.

The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned killing the passenger.

A 12-year-old, who was in the bed of the vehicle, was treated for minor injuries on scene.

The CHP says the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.