An impressive young law clerk made history in Tulare County by becoming the youngest person to ever pass the California bar exam.

Tulare County teen becomes youngest to ever pass California bar exam

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An impressive young law clerk is making history in Tulare County.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office tells us Peter Park is the youngest person to ever pass the California bar exam at the age of 17.

The office says Park received his test results last month after taking the exam in July.

The bright law student entered high school at the age of 13 and would go on to graduate law school earlier this year.

He became a law clerk with the Tulare County District Attorney this past August.

Park turned age 18 in late November and was sworn in Tuesday in Visalia as one of California's youngest practicing attorneys.