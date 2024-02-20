Brawl erupts in handshake line after college basketball game in Texas

It's unclear what sparked the fight, but it involved multiple players from both squads throwing punches at one another.

SAN ANTONIO -- A massive brawl broke out following Texas A &M-Commerce's 76-72 win at Incarnate Word on Monday as the teams started shaking hands.

It's unclear what sparked the fight in the handshake line, but it involved multiple players from both squads throwing punches at one another. Coaches and players from each team tried to separate the brawling players, but the fracas continued for more than a minute as members of the two programs scuffled across the court.

There were several players on the floor and multiple pileups as the fight continued. Broadcast analysts said a "young girl" in the crowd was hurt as a result of the row and that one of the team's managers had "blood on his face," though there was no immediate information from authorities or the schools on injuries.

In a joint statement later Monday, Incarnate Word and A &M-Commerce issued apologies "for the behavior exhibited by our respective men's basketball programs."

"There is no place in college sports for such actions," the statement read. "The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern."

The Southland Conference also issued a brief statement addressing the melee, saying it is aware of the "end-of-game situation that occurred."

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action," the Southland said in its statement. "Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority."

The teams are at the bottom of the conference standings, with each entering Monday's contest with three league wins.

Texas A &M-Commerce also won the first matchup between the squads. Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg called the first outing "a dogfight" on his postgame radio show.