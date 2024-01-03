Fresno's TGI Fridays abruptly closes for good

The company is expected to release an official reason for the closure later this week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's only TGI Fridays on Herndon and First in Fresno has permanently closed.

Employees found out Tuesday morning.

It's one of 35 locations nationwide to shut down. Fresno's location is the only one in California to close.

"It was a surprise to everybody. They got the call this morning, too," said Skye Reyes, a server and bartender.

First opening in 1978, the northeast Fresno restaurant has served generations.

Countless 21st birthdays have been celebrated inside, and it was the spot for Fresno State students and after-work cocktails.

Four managers and nearly 30 employees will now have to find new jobs.

For some, that's a tall task, especially considering how tight-knit the staff is.

"My second house, my second family," said Socorro Calderon, who's worked in the kitchen at the location for 22 years.

"I've worked at a lot of restaurants, and this one the managers really seemed to care about you as a person," said Alyssa Alvarado.

For Skye Reyes, the restaurant had actual family ties.

"My dad in the 90s worked here for the same management that I worked for," said Reyes.

The closure is a sign of the times.

A representative from the company told Action News while it's been an honor as a brand to serve the Fresno community, Fridays had to make the tough decision to close some of its less profitable doors because of the economy.

The company is expected to release an official reason for the closures later this week.

