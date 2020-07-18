missing boy

Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old boy with special needs

By Alyssa Flores
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A concerned community has banded together in search for one of Madera's youngest and most vulnerable residents, two-year-old Thaddeus Sran.

Madera Police say the toddler's parents first reported him missing Wednesday morning from their home on C and 13th Streets. They say they put him to bed at about 10 p.m. and woke up at 8:30 the next day to Thaddeus missing.

The 2-year-old was born prematurely and needs special care. Police say he requires a feeding tube to eat and hasn't fully learned to walk yet.

According to neighbors, Thaddeus' family just moved in a couple of weeks ago. Though complete strangers to the family, several community members felt compelled to help search and spread the word.

Victoria Castana led a crowd of volunteers on a community-organized search Friday evening.

"I want this kid's face throughout Madera. Let's get it known. Let's do this girls," she said to the group.



Jessica Gonzales is one of the volunteers who brought her kids to pass out flyers in the area Thaddeus went missing from.

"It's a baby. It's an innocent baby that didn't know anything, that doesn't know anything. He has special needs." said Gonzales.

Castanedas said she doesn't understand how this could happen.

"It doesn't make sense that he is missing. Even if they have only been here about two weeks, us as a community, Madera county, we always band together," she said.

The group says they are looking for Thaddeus or anything that could help lead investigators in the right direction.

"We are looking for everything. Anything that looks suspicious," said Gonzales. "Anything that is out of the ordinary, him, a shoe, a sock, a pair of clothes, a diaper."

Over the last three days, Madera County Probation, the Madera County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and even employees from Madera Public Works have been assisting Madera Police in the search by knocking on doors, searching vehicles and nearby homes.

Cheif Dino Lawson says though their grid search of the area has wrapped up, the department is continuing to investigate every possibility and every lede.

"Whether you think it may be useful or not, you'll never know. Please call the police department and give us the information," he said.

Thaddeus was last seen wearing a red shirt and Spiderman pants. He is two feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.
