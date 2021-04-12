Society

Thai, Lao, and Cambodian New Year celebrations held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Celebrations of the Thai, Lao, and Cambodian New Year were held right here in Fresno.

On Sunday, groups gathered at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company for local festivities.

There were traditional foods like papaya salad, Thai barbecue chicken, and even Cambodian sticks.

The Laotian American Community of Fresno usually observes the holiday at the temple.

This year, in order to keep the tradition going, they gathered safely and dressed in traditional clothing.

"What is very important is that we are keeping the tradition alive and our culture alive," says Anusone Keochai. "This is something that has been ongoing and what our parents have brought over to the United States with them."
