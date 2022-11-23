Local health officials urging safety during Thanksgiving gatherings

With Thanksgiving just days away, concerns are growing about viruses spreading among family and friends.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "People are all going to want to get together, especially as we are dwindling down from COVID."

Kathy Wittman with Kaweah Health Medical Center says those at higher risk from viruses should think twice about where they are going, especially homes or buildings with closed windows and doors.

"It's always the very young and very old, and anyone with a chronic medical condition like a heart disease, you are always susceptible," she said.

She says the hospital has seen a surprising number of flu cases compared to previous years.

"The first three weeks of November, we've already seen 1,000 cases across the district," she said. "Forty-one have been admitted, so it's flu hitting us very hard."

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus known as RSV is also being detected in children and adults.

Wittman says while some people may not want to hear it, taking safety measures like wearing a mask might be the safe way to go.

"Use your hand sanitizer, and minimize your contact with your hands to your face," she said. "If you feel ill, don't go outside. You have to look at your situation, who you are protecting and who needs to be protected."

Wittman says family gatherings outside with heaters could help and adds the same advice goes for Christmas and New Year.

If you haven't gotten your flu vaccine, there is still time.