"I'm not gonna give him any more time." 'The Bachelorette' responds to one man she sent home

LOS ANGELES -- "The Bachelorette: Men Tell All" always brings the drama and tonight's episode did not disappoint.

The men who joined host Jesse Palmer and our Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, in the studio were Aaron S., Adrian, Brayden, Caleb B., James, John B, John Henry, Michael, Peter, Sean, Spencer, Tanner and Xavier.

Viewers from the season likely expected a lot of discussion about Brayden, and we got that.

Brayden took up a lot of the oxygen in the house during his time on the show. He got the first impression rose from Charity on night one and they had a connection. But Brayden questioned Charity and the process of being on the show, clashed a lot with the other men, and finally, he and Charity mutually agreed he had to go.

At "Men Tell All," Brayden was confronted by several of the men on stage. Sean questioned Brayden's intentions for being on the show to begin with, if he didn't think he could get engaged and said Brayden thought Charity was being fake.

Charity, for her part, had a few things to say to Brayden.

"I did not like the way you talked about our relationship to a lot of the guys. That was really hard for me to watch back," Charity told him from the stage. "I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time."

"I don't regret anything. I gave you a lot more grace than I think I should've given you, if I'm being honest."

"There's definitely a lot of things that were said. A lot of it, I've already had closure prior to coming," Brayden explained. "It was kind of hard rehashing something you felt like you already had closure to."

"I'm not gonna give him any more time. He can find it elsewhere," Charity told On The Red Carpet. "Me and Brayden, we closed the door and there's that. So, that's all I have to say."

And as we find out, Brayden does find time elsewhere. It was revealed he'll be on the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

There was also plenty to say about Xavier, who she sent packing last week after he revealed he had been unfaithful in a prior relationship and wasn't sure he could stay faithful to Charity, even though he said he loved her.

"I almost wish that maybe we could have had this conversation at hometowns. Or maybe we could have had this conversation in New Orleans, in Washington, whatever," Charity told Xavier on the hot seat. "What you were saying to me honestly could have saved me a lot of pain."

"You were saying 'I don't want to cheat on you.' Well, instead of saying, 'I don't want to cheat, I won't cheat on you,'" Charity explained.

"I wanted to hear him out but I also didn't want him to get lost in the fact like, no you're going to take accountability in this moment and I'm going to hold you to that," Charity told On The Red Carpet.

"I definitely was nervous coming in tonight," Xavier admitted. "I thought about that moment kind of like every day leading up to it and I'm just happy that I got to, like, close that chapter in my life."

And by all accounts, the drama does not end after "Men Tell All." Viewers saw a preview of next week's finale and let's just say it's not smooth sailing on the island of Fiji.

The season finale of "The Bachelorette" airs next Monday at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.