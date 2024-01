Nominations open for 2024 California Endowment Youth Awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Endowment is now taking nominations for the Youth Awards.

Created in 2018, the organization recognizes youth activists inspiring their peers and communities.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Tim Haydock on Live at 3 to hear about the prize money available and how you can nominate the leader in your life.

Applications are due January 12. To learn more, click here.