Gerry Turner says he found love for the second time on 'The Golden Bachelor' finale

The season finale of 'The Golden Bachelor' is Thursday and Gerry Turner has revealed that he has in fact found love for the second time.

The two-hour finale of "The Golden Bachelor" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

While we wait to find out if he chose Leslie or Theresa, Gerry talked about his emotional journey at this new chance at happily ever after.

While we wait to find out if he chose Leslie or Theresa, Gerry talked about his emotional journey at this new chance at happily ever after.

"I'm thrilled with the whole experience, I've loved the journey," says Gerry, who teased that he's ready to propose to one of the women. "But I'm a little bit more thrilled that it's coming to an end."

Gerry, 72, is a retired restaurateur from Indiana who came on the show to find love again. He says he found it!

"I think the first thing I'm looking forward to is not having to keep a secret any longer," he says. "That's really kind of killing me."

He says this show has been a champion for second chances.

"It's so nice to know that our generation can feel like we're no longer invisible, that we have a positive message, that we have things to say, that we still have meaning and vigor," he says.

Getting to this final rose ceremony, and a proposal, has been both hopeful and hard.

"One of the things I think I learned about myself that kind of surprised me is how close to the surface my emotions were," Gerry says. "I could not mask my feelings. I would look at those women and my feelings for them would just be written on my face. The sorrow that I felt in the rose ceremonies would overwhelm me."

'The Golden Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer says to bring tissues to this finale.

"This will be a very emotional goodbye." Palmer says. "I think it's going to be the most emotional goodbye that you've ever seen on any of the shows. It's going to be heavy, but there's happiness on the other side."

Two women remain, but only one will get that final rose - and a ring.

"I think Gerry found that person, so I'm really excited for people at home to see how this all ends up," Palmer says. "This will be a finale unlike anybody has seen. It's going to be one Bachelor Nation certainly cannot miss."

