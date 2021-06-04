ABC Primetime

Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk about season 4 finale of 'The Good Doctor'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk 'The Good Doctor' season 4 finale

NEW YORK -- Part two of the season four finale of "The Good Doctor" wraps up in Guatemala, but we'll have to wait until next season to find out the conclusion of some big cliffhangers.

Among them, where do Dr. Shaun Murphy and Lea stand after the tragic loss of their pregnancy?

"Hopefully it's something that feels true and meaningful and important," said Freddie Highmore, "Dr. Shaun Murphy."

While in Guatemala, Dr. Murphy has to perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly cuts out.

"It has been really exciting to explore this world in the past couple of episodes," Highmore said.

Meantime, things are continuing to heat up between Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma.

They have to work together on a complicated surgery, also during the blackout, and find their relationship deepens.

"We definitely see Lim enjoy Mateo in the season finale, and that's about all I can say," said Christina Chang, "Dr. Audrey Lim." "But, he's in Guatemala and what can they do?"

So who will stay together and make it back to St. Bonaventure Hospital for season 5? The stars say we'll have to stay tuned.

"They want to know, but they (the fans) don't actually want me to tell them before they watch the episode, otherwise it will spoil it completely!" Highmore said.



Don't miss the season 4 finale of "The Good Doctor" at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe good doctorabc primetimeabc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
After meeting 'The Bachelor' Clayton, one woman says she 'hates' him
Clayton Echard begins his quest for love on 'The Bachelor'
Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' reflecting on tumultuous times
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News