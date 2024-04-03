Unique 'Little Engineers' program at Clovis children's facility

This preschool class is learning how to use tools, such as a hammer and screws, while others practice their measuring skills.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- What may look like playtime can also give children an opportunity to understand more about the world around them.

"They will often take apart toys," says Beth Nelson. "They'll continue to do the same movement over and over and over to try to figure out how that works and what that does. They're basically born engineers."

The Learning Experience in Clovis is teaching infants, toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners the fundamentals of engineering through its "Little Engineers" program.

"That's all a part of engineering," Nelson said. "That's all going to build their spatial awareness, those fine and gross motor skills and understanding how things go together."

Nelson says The Learning Experience offers enrichment programs every Fall, Spring and Summer. These are an extension of the curriculum and provide in-depth, hands-on educational activities for kids.

"We also want to include things like music and movement, or coding or engineering to give them opportunities to kind of see what they like and what types of skills they might be naturally born with," she said.

The enrichment programs last about five months and ends with the children showing parents what they learned, plus an at-home kit to continue practicing the skills.

