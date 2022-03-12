Taking Action Together

Valley couple building new wedding venue in Madera County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley couple building new wedding venue in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dirt is moving and the foundation is coming together at a rustic wedding venue on Avenue 14. It's called The Margaux.

"They will see a white barn and a 25-foot arch and courtyard," says Lara Perez.

Perez and her husband are the owners of The Margaux. The Facility will be under 5,000 square feet with a barn, suite, kitchen and areas for staff.

Perez decided to follow her dreams and an unconventional path.

"My background is in health care and I decided to enter the wedding industry after we had our first baby and also during business school," she said.

She was Inspired by venues she saw on Pinterest.

"A lot of them flock to the Bay Area, Napa or Southern California to get married, when they can just get married here," she said.

There was some second guessing about the business during pandemic.

With a record number of people looking to get married in 2022, they're hoping to serve those clients. In fact, They are already pre booking weddings.

If all goes according to plan, the Margaux could be completed sometime this summer.

They hope to have brides and grooms saying "I do" in 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmadera countytaking action togetherwedding
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Housing Watch: Big spike in home prices in Los Banos
Volunteers work to clean up illegal dump sites in Coalinga
Check out tiny homes at Fresno Home and Garden Show
Housing Watch: Shortage of inventory still impacting Valley homebuyers
TOP STORIES
Child's body found in Merced home, police say
2 being treated for potential fentanyl overdose on Caruthers HS campus
Viral video from Fresno store could lead to criminal consequences
Pedestrian hit and killed by Amtrak train in NW Fresno
Merced police searching for missing 8-year-old girl
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
6 displaced after large apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
CA bill addresses mental health workforce shortage
What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate
Clovis North ready for first-ever state tournament appearance in SAC
FBI investigation continues into phishing scam involving Fresno
Estate of auto industry legend 'Blackie' Gejeian going up for sale
More TOP STORIES News