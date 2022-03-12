Valley couple building new wedding venue in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dirt is moving and the foundation is coming together at a rustic wedding venue on Avenue 14. It's called The Margaux."They will see a white barn and a 25-foot arch and courtyard," says Lara Perez.Perez and her husband are the owners of The Margaux. The Facility will be under 5,000 square feet with a barn, suite, kitchen and areas for staff.Perez decided to follow her dreams and an unconventional path."My background is in health care and I decided to enter the wedding industry after we had our first baby and also during business school," she said.She was Inspired by venues she saw on Pinterest."A lot of them flock to the Bay Area, Napa or Southern California to get married, when they can just get married here," she said.There was some second guessing about the business during pandemic.With a record number of people looking to get married in 2022, they're hoping to serve those clients. In fact, They are already pre booking weddings.If all goes according to plan, the Margaux could be completed sometime this summer.They hope to have brides and grooms saying "I do" in 2022.