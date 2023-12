It's an iconic holiday favorite. You have the opportunity to see a production of The Nutcracker featuring some local performers this weekend in Fresno.

'The Nutcracker' comes to the Saroyan Theater in Downtown Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an iconic holiday favorite.

The Nutcracker is a popular ballet to catch before Christmas, and this weekend you have an opportunity to see a production featuring some local performers.

The co-director of the Lively Arts Foundation, Steven Montalvo, spoke with Action News about the two performances this weekend at the Saroyan Theater in Downtown Fresno.

Both shows begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

