The Well Community Church ready to open new Clovis location

Lead Pastor Brad Bell started The Well in 2002 with a group of fellow Fresno State students who gathered to pray.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Across from Buchanan High stadium in Clovis, The Well Community Church is now ready to hold services inside a brand new center.

Twenty acres of peaches were pulled out to make way for the auditorium, which seats 1,500 people.

"We always say we're going to plant what we have and then we're going to let the Lord grow it," says Executive Pastor of Operations & Development Jeremy Vanderlinden.

The late Earl and Muriel Smittcamp established Wawona Ranch at the site in 1945.

The Smittcamp family made a very generous offer so The Well could expand and move from its church at Maple and Nees.

"We intentionally built some A frame barn style buildings," Vanderlinden said. "We really wanted to honor the legacy of the farming Wawona, Smittcamp family."

Vanderlinden says the church has committed more than $12 million to this project.

A second building is set aside for kids.

"We built this to be in the community, for the community," Vanderlinden said.

The new campus also features fire pits, beach volleyball and playing fields.

"These outdoor spaces here were built on purpose," Vanderlinden said. "We don't people just to come to church and leave. We want them to get here a little early, hang out a little bit before gathering, stay a little after."

The Well has about 4,000 members.

A second phase of construction will include a student center, a coffee house and an outdoor theater.

That should be complete a year from now.

Ribbon-cutting at The Well Community Church is set for Wednesday evening at 5:30.

