WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 families displaced after car hits Northeast Fresno apartment

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Saturday, February 3, 2024 10:59PM
3 families displaced after car hits Northeast Fresno apartment
Three families are without a place to sleep after a car ran into an apartment building in Northeast Fresno on Saturday morning.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three families are without a place to sleep after a car ran into an apartment building in Northeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on El Paso Avenue near First Street.

The Fresno Fire Department says a car ran into a building, crashing into a living room.

The car also knocked out the power box and struck the gas line.

However, firefighters turned off the gas and searched the units.

No one was injured, but three families are now displaced.

Officials say the car's driver initially left the scene and later returned to speak with Fresno police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW