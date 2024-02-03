3 families displaced after car hits Northeast Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three families are without a place to sleep after a car ran into an apartment building in Northeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on El Paso Avenue near First Street.

The Fresno Fire Department says a car ran into a building, crashing into a living room.

The car also knocked out the power box and struck the gas line.

However, firefighters turned off the gas and searched the units.

No one was injured, but three families are now displaced.

Officials say the car's driver initially left the scene and later returned to speak with Fresno police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.