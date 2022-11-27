Three people shot in drive-by shooting in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been shot in a drive-by shooting in Kings County.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday on Garden Drive in Hanford.

The Sheriff's Office says two of them are expected to survive their injuries but one was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

Deputies do not have a suspect description at this time.

