Flooding devastates Three Rivers community, causing damage to local businesses

Three Rivers remains under an evacuation order after heavy rain and flooding impacted local businesses.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Conditions have progressively gotten worse since we arrived in this community.

One business owner we spoke to says he will be actively watching the weather after parts of his business crumbled away in the storm.

Lightening, thunder and more rain. That's what the community of Three Rivers is experiencing Saturday evening.

Three Rivers Brewery Owner Matthew McWilliams was cleaning up on Saturday afternoon after the storm washed away parts of his business.

"We're expecting that we're not done yet so we'll stay up on it, keep things clear where we can, and clean up when we're done," McWilliams said.

He says it'll take a least a few thousand dollars to repair what's been destroyed.

But that's if not more damage happens to his business.

"We're going to see how it goes, see how the weather goes," McWilliams said. "Get this mess cleaned up and if we can get people in there safely, enjoy some beers again, we will,"

McWilliams says for now, they will barricade some of the patio so people are still able to come by once the storm clears.