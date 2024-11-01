Tickets for Hanford Winter Wonderland now available

A ticket includes 75 minutes of skating and skate rentals, with prices ranging from $16 to $17.50.
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ice skating tickets for the 4th annual Hanford Winter Wonderland go on sale Friday.
That's about three weeks before the winter tradition officially returns.
A ticket includes 75 minutes of skating and skate rentals, with prices ranging from $16 to $17.50.
In addition to skating, the seven-week event will feature food, attractions, music, a festive holiday village and a new attraction called the Santa Experience.
The Hanford Winter Wonderland begins on Saturday, November 23, and continues every day through January 12, 2024.