24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Tickets for Hanford Winter Wonderland now available

A ticket includes 75 minutes of skating and skate rentals, with prices ranging from $16 to $17.50.

KFSN logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 1:28PM
Tickets for Hanford Winter Wonderland now available
Tickets for Hanford Winter Wonderland now availableThe Hanford Winter Wonderland begins on Saturday, November 23, and continues every day through January 12, 2024.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ice skating tickets for the 4th annual Hanford Winter Wonderland go on sale Friday.

That's about three weeks before the winter tradition officially returns.

A ticket includes 75 minutes of skating and skate rentals, with prices ranging from $16 to $17.50.

In addition to skating, the seven-week event will feature food, attractions, music, a festive holiday village and a new attraction called the Santa Experience.

The Hanford Winter Wonderland begins on Saturday, November 23, and continues every day through January 12, 2024.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW