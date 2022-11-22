Tips to not lose your money when shopping on TikTok this holiday

TikTok is a popular social media app for watching funny videos, learning new recipes and buying new products, and it's also a place scammers are lurking to get your money.

The social media app is offering in-app shopping and is now expanding to live shopping which allows creators and brands to see products directly through videos. While TikTok does have many deals provided, you need to watch out for scams.

To protect your money the Better Business Bureau suggests you avoid impulse buys, always research the seller, read the customer reviews, pay with a credit card for the most protection. When it comes to returns, TikTok terms of service state that buyers have six days from when a product is marked as "delivered" to make a return or refund request.

"It's a tight window, especially during the holiday season where a lot of people are doing shopping. It's going to be important that you really keep an eye out and watch out for that six days," Nick Hill with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina said.

After six days, shoppers need to directly communicate with the seller or email e-commerce@tiktok.com for customer support.

