The Madera County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation warning it issued for some homes in the Coarsegold area due to a fire.Crews have stopped the School Fire, which earlier posed a potential threat to the life and property of residents who live along Highway 41 and Road 415, from spreading.The School Fire is burning in the area of Road 415 and Bohna Ranch Road and had scorched 5 acres as of 6:30 pm.It's one of five grass fires that CAL FIRE crews were battling in the area right now. The other four fires are also under control.