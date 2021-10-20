Downtown Fresno brewery partnering with family farm for latest release

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The downtown Fresno brewery synonymous with holiday and post-game celebrations is raising a glass to the Valley's bounty and the farmers who make it possible.Nectar Del Valle is the latest release from Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company. It's made with nectarines from the Masumoto Family Farm in Del Rey.Brewery President Michael Cruz says the California Wild Ale is unique to their brewery, as was the process to make it."It spent two years in French oak barrels," he said. "Once we got the fruit from the Mosumotos, we were able to introduce it to the beer at the two-year mark where it sat with the fruit for about a year. It carbonates within the bottle. We don't force carbonate this beer, which means it re-ferments in the bottle to give it its sparkling texture.""They really want to highlight the spirit of what it means to live here, to be part of the Central Valley," says Nikko Masumoto with Masumoto Family Farm. "That's what's one of the things that's so great about getting to work directly with local brewers."Best known for its stone fruit and deeply rooted ties to the Valley, Masumoto Family Farm has countless stories to tell.Fourth-generation farmer and author Nikiko Masumoto says collaborating with the brewery is a new way to tell them."The idea that something that we could grow gets the care of multiple years, for me, I love it," he said. "Imagine all the care, all the hours, all the sweat that went into that. I think it asks us as eaters and to slow down a little bit and enjoy."Solidifying the sense of community.The limited release debuts on Saturday at Tioga Sequoia Brewery.