MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tioga-Sequoia Brewery is expanding to the North Valley.

The official grand opening date has been set for April 8 from 12 pm until 11 pm.

Owners have planned a big block party to celebrate.

In addition to the new taproom at N and Main Street in Downtown Merced, there will be music, food trucks, small business vendors and a new beer release.