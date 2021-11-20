KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs in Kingsburg as a new call center gets ready to open its doors.
T-Moblie representatives were in the town this week in preparation for the completion of the Kingsburg Customer Experience Center.
Work on the $40 million facility is expected to be finished by March, with hiring happening in the months after.
The company says it should be fully up and running in June.
T-Mobile says it'll be filling more than 800 full-time positions starting at $20 an hour.
For more information, click here.
T-Mobile looking to hire employees for Kingsburg call center
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News