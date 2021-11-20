Careers

T-Mobile looking to hire employees for Kingsburg call center

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs in Kingsburg as a new call center gets ready to open its doors.

T-Moblie representatives were in the town this week in preparation for the completion of the Kingsburg Customer Experience Center.

Work on the $40 million facility is expected to be finished by March, with hiring happening in the months after.

The company says it should be fully up and running in June.

T-Mobile says it'll be filling more than 800 full-time positions starting at $20 an hour.

