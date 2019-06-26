Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida -- A man and woman were arrested Monday on child neglect charges after a 2-year-old boy wearing only a dirty diaper was found trying to cross a highway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

In the video above, you can see a mail carrier and a deputy rescuing the toddler.

The woman said she stopped her car in the road to reach the child and stop other vehicles from possibly hitting him.

The boy was found wearing a dirty diaper and covered in bug bites.

A deputy eventually got into the boy's house and found his parents passed out in bed.

The two woke up after the deputy yelled and struck a wall, according to a release.

The deputy said he found the home to be in deplorable condition, with trash and dirty clothes piled up. He also noted only one bed in the entire home with no sheets on it.

According to documents, the deputy noticed broken beer bottles on the ground and several knives within the child's reach.

The deputy arrested 28-year-old Yajaira Tirado and 25-year-old Jacob Krueger.

The boy is now in protective custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridachild abusecaught on videochild neglectchild rescuedu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News