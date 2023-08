A severe thunderstorm has triggered a tornado warning in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A severe thunderstorm has triggered a tornado warning in Merced County.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says it will remain in effect until 1:45 pm Monday.

Anyone in the area is urged to take cover immediately and get indoors.

The thunderstorm was spotted south of Los Banos moving north.

