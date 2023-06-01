Fresno Rainbow Pride plans to welcome thousands to event

The Tower District is preparing to host several thousand people for the Fresno Pride Parade on Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tower District is preparing to host several thousand people for the Fresno Pride Parade on Saturday morning.

Organizers said last year's pride festival was a big learning lesson.

"Last year we had six food trucks, and we had almost 11,000 people and it doesn't really work cause we couldn't feed all those people, they ran out of food, the lines were very long," Bryan Cauwels, President for the Fresno Rainbow Pride.

He said the festival will host 26 different food trucks.

Something else that's new is the space for the festival, which takes place right after the parade.

Cauwels said Fresno City College is permitting a bigger area on campus for everyone to gather.

A special guest is expected to make an appearance.

Former Fresno drag performer Deja Sky from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"She's coming back for Pride. She was our pride host in 2018, and 2019 before she was on RuPaul's drag race. And so we're bringing her back. So, her and Cara are going to co-host on the main stage. That's gonna be awesome and she's super excited to come back," said Cauwels.

Fresno Pride is able to happen because of generous sponsors. One of the biggest and most consistent donors is Fresno Splash Bar.

"We are supporting one of the largest LGBTQ events in the valley. It means we are really making a mark in our community," said Bianca Lopez, a manager at Splash Bar.

Lopez said pitching in for the Pride parade and festival benefits more than just the event. From youth to senior groups, the money goes to help different people within the LGBTQ-plus community. And down the street from Splash Bar, Lincoln Pub and Grub is all decked out and ready for pride.

Co-owner Aaron Gossett says it was important for them to become a sponsor this year.

"Ever since we've opened here, not only have we been an inclusive venue for our clientele but also for our staff. And I felt like doing this was an extension of that," said Gossett.

The bar will be open a little earlier than normal. Gossett said they plan to have a DJ at the restaurant for people to enjoy music while watching the parade.

Security is expected to be strict this year, but organizers said it's standard security practice at other events, and of course, it's just to keep attendees safe.