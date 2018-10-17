TRAFFIC

California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US

EMBED </>More Videos

Congratulations, California. The top three cities with the worst roads are all from the Golden State. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Congratulations, California. The top three cities with the worst roads are all from the Golden State.

The nonprofit organization TRIP, which researches transportation issues, released a report on Wednesday listing the country's roughest roads.

California drivers probably are not surprised by the findings, which state that the top three worst areas in the nation for rough roads comes from our state.

The San Francisco Oakland area -- congrats to you, you're No. 1. According to the report, 71 percent of the roads there are in bad shape.

San Jose came in second with 64 percent, and the Los Angeles area came in third with 57 percent.

You can read TRIP's full report here.

The organization said rough roads cost a typical driver about $600 a year. That figure jumps to $921 for drivers in Los Angeles.

This is an issue now at the center of the debate over Prop. 6, which is on next month's ballot.

If passed, Prop. 6 repeals a recent gas tax increase of about 12 cents a gallon.

Supporters of the gas tax increase say that money is desperately needed to fix our roads. But those who support Prop. 6 say the gas tax funds are being wasted, misused and not spent appropriately to fix roads.

A recent SurveyUSA poll indicated that Prop. 6 has a very good chance of passing next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairresearchdrivingroad safetytransportationLos AngelesNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
TRAFFIC
Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass
Broken fire hydrant in Southeast Fresno
Overturned semi closes westbound SR-198 near Hanford
Traffic back to normal after police activity on Highway 99 causes standstill
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno, pending board's approval
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
Merced man arrested, admits to setting his apartment on fire
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems
Show More
Kids and Trauma: What to Look for
Vacant house fires becoming an increasing problem in Fresno
Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor
Consumer Watch: Alternative medical treatments
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
More News