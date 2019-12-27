Traffic

CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have begun escorting all traffic on both lanes of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine after the freeway was shut down Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall.



Highway 58 over Tehachapi also reopened at Tower Line Road, with CHP officers leading both lanes of traffic. Cars were trapped on the roadway for hours when icy conditions forced a second closure Thursday night.

CHP Mojave said traffic is heavy in the area and moving slowly. Drivers should expect delays.



Travelers driving home from the Christmas holiday were left stuck on either side of the mountains after the highway closure. Some drivers were forced to take Highway 101 to get between Southern California and the Central Valley.

"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
It's the second big storm of the season for the region, and the last one was also on a holiday.

Last month's Thanksgiving storm brought the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years. It closed roads throughout California and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

