CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays

GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now OPEN with CHP escorting traffic over the pass. Please drive carefully and follow the lead CHP vehicle at a safe speed and distance. pic.twitter.com/D7OQi8xhji— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 27, 2019
Highway 58 over Tehachapi also reopened at Tower Line Road, with CHP officers leading both lanes of traffic. Cars were trapped on the roadway for hours when icy conditions forced a second closure Thursday night.
CHP Mojave said traffic is heavy in the area and moving slowly. Drivers should expect delays.
SR-58 is now open in both directions. Traffic is being escorted through slowly. With heavy traffic, expect long delays getting through Tehachapi. Please use caution, buckle up, and maintain a safe distance between cars.#tehachpi #chpmojave #californiahighwaypatrol— CHP- Mojave (@chpmojave) December 27, 2019
Travelers driving home from the Christmas holiday were left stuck on either side of the mountains after the highway closure. Some drivers were forced to take Highway 101 to get between Southern California and the Central Valley.
"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
It's the second big storm of the season for the region, and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm brought the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years. It closed roads throughout California and knocked out power to thousands of customers.
