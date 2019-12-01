traffic

CHP pacing traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, Wind Warning in effect

As travelers make their way back from their holiday destinations, officials are reminding drivers to slow down and watch for changing weather conditions. (Caltrans District 7)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have started escorting traffic over Interstate 5 at the Grapevine due to snow, Caltrans officials say.

A High Wind Warning was issued for the Grapevine and the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley by the National Weather Service and will be in effect until 4 p.m. on Sunday.





Authorities shut down one northbound lane for about an hour Saturday morning after a crash involving two big rigs.

California Highway Patrol Bakersfield said one truck was stopped at the right shoulder when the second big rig drifted and crashed into it. No one was injured.

"Thank you for your patience and drive slowly and carefully through the pass!" Caltrans tweeted.

The Grapevine was closed twice on Thursday as the snow made the road treacherous, first for much of Thanksgiving morning and then later in the evening around 8 p.m.

Caltrans tweeted out an alternate route for drivers heading north and south:



The CHP posted the Grapevine detour maps on the agency's Facebook page, along with photos of stranded vehicles that were being towed to safety.

Dan Croslin said he was thankful to have driven up to the area from his home in Buena Park before the snowfall began.

"When we got up here yesterday it was beautiful," Croslin said. "I thought we got pretty fortunate, because it was sunny, the road was dry. And for all the warnings during that little period of time, it was great.

"But I wouldn't want to be driving right at the moment," he said, his hair and coat covered with snow. "It's pretty bad."

The storm that landed Wednesday was expected to impact the heavily traveled mountain passes, including along the Grapevine, with snow and potentially icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions through Friday.

CHP officers had also escorted drivers through the Grapevine for several hours amid heavy snowfall on Wednesday morning.
