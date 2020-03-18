Construction on Hwy 99 between Kingsburg, Selma begins in April

Kingsburg and Selma Area Commuters: Caltrans is announcing the anticipated start of the Kingsburg to Selma Rehab Project.



— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 18, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Route 99 between Kingsburg and Selma will be under construction for a year starting in April, Caltrans District 6 said.The northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes in both directions. The off-ramps on Bethel Avenue and Mountain View Avenue will be closed.Repairs will be made along the highway, starting at Sierra Avenue/State Route 201 in Kingsburg to Second Street in Selma.Drivers should expect delays in their commute.The project is expected to last through April 2021.