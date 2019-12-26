I-5 at Grapevine, Highway 58 over Tehachapi closed due to heavy snowfall

Early Thursday morning, Caltrans officials also shut down Highway 58 over Tehachapi.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Due to heavy snow in Eastern Kern County, both eastbound lanes of State Route 58 have been closed at Towerline Road. pic.twitter.com/0T9JwOxIo6— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 26, 2019
Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening for either highway. Caltrans crews recommend anyone traveling to Southern California to take Highway 101.
