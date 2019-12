I-5 at Grapevine, Highway 58 over Tehachapi closed due to heavy snowfall

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Due to heavy snow in Eastern Kern County, both eastbound lanes of State Route 58 have been closed at Towerline Road. pic.twitter.com/0T9JwOxIo6 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 26, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remains closed after CHP officers shut down the highway Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall, leaving vehicles trapped in the snow.Early Thursday morning, Caltrans officials also shut down Highway 58 over Tehachapi.Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening for either highway. Caltrans crews recommend anyone traveling to Southern California to take Highway 101.Stay with Action News for updates on the closures. You can also check traffic on our Traffic Tracker