traffic

PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E crews are repairing a power pole in west central Fresno after a driver crashed into it overnight.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver sheered the pole and overturned his vehicle on Olive Avenue near Polk just before 12:30 a.m.

The driver claims the car's front end locked up, and he lost control.

The power pole ended up across both lanes of Olive, with one of the power lines draped across the overturned car.

Olive Avenue at Polk is closed off while PG&E crews repair the pole. Two PG&E customers in the area are without power.

The driver was not arrested. There's no word at this time if he'll face any charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno west centralfresnotraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
Show More
Shooting reported in Tulare County, investigation underway
Hospital says Texas 10-month-old kept on life support is in pain
Proposition to reduce excessive noise blocked by Fresno City Council
Councilmembers discuss management change at Fresno Convention Center
Merced mail thieves being investigated
More TOP STORIES News