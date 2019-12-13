PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E crews are repairing a power pole in west central Fresno after a driver crashed into it overnight.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver sheered the pole and overturned his vehicle on Olive Avenue near Polk just before 12:30 a.m.The driver claims the car's front end locked up, and he lost control.The power pole ended up across both lanes of Olive, with one of the power lines draped across the overturned car.Olive Avenue at Polk is closed off while PG&E crews repair the pole. Two PG&E customers in the area are without power.The driver was not arrested. There's no word at this time if he'll face any charges.