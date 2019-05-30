FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intersection near Central High - West Campus is closed as crews work to fix a power pole after an SUV crashed into it.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Dickenson near McKinley Avenue.
Officers say the pole is leaning over the road and that the power lines are still energized.
PG&E is on scene and is working to fix the pole.
CHP says the roadway will be closed for four to five hours.
Roadway closed near Central High West after SUV crashes into power pole
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More