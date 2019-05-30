Roadway closed near Central High West after SUV crashes into power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intersection near Central High - West Campus is closed as crews work to fix a power pole after an SUV crashed into it.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Dickenson near McKinley Avenue.Officers say the pole is leaning over the road and that the power lines are still energized.PG&E is on scene and is working to fix the pole.CHP says the roadway will be closed for four to five hours.