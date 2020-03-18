traffic

SB Hwy 99 in Merced shut down after big rig crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southbound Highway 99 in Merced is shut down after a crash involving a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11 a.m. south of Sultana Drive.

Caltrans is diverting traffic off the highway Sultana Drive as crews work to clear the highway.

CHP says drivers should expect delays in the area and do not have an estimated time for reopening.

