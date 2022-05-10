Judge allows embattled Trails End Mobile Home Park to be sold over protests of some residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A judge has allowed for the sale of Trails End Mobile Home to Harmony Communities, which had been discussed earlier this year.The community suffered two destructive fires in April and June of 2021. In total, five homes were destroyed and a resident died.Last summer, the mobile home park came under the authority of Fresno officials, instead of the state. The city applied to put the property into a receivership, meaning a third party took control from the current owners.Earlier this year, a group of residents were hoping they might be able to buy the property themselves through a cooperative. Some of them were concerned about the possible rule changes and cost increases that Harmony could implement.Last month, the city of Fresno filed a request for a 30-day delay in the judgment over the sale of the mobile home park, but as that expired, the judge has now approved the sale.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.