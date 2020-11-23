Overturned tank cars removed nearly 24 hours after train derailment near Highway 99

One of the derailed cars carrying hydrochloric acid, a chemical that can be harmful to humans, leaked as the train came to a crashing halt.
By , and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have reopened two of the three northbound lanes on Highway 99 in Tulare County, more than 24 hours after a train derailment shut down the highway.



The derailment happened just before 7 am on Monday, closing a 10-mile stretch of the highway in Goshen for hours.

Crews worked through the night to repair the wreckage left behind after the Union Pacific train derailed, spilling toxic chemicals near Goshen.

Union Pacific officials said six tank cars derailed. One carrying hydrochloric acid, a chemical that can be harmful to humans, leaked as the train came to a crashing halt.

Early Tuesday morning, officials had removed all the overturned cars, and were working to repair the rails.

EMBED More News Videos

The Tulare County Fire Department said seven rail cars derailed. Caltrans officials said the derailment resulted in a hazmat spill.



On Monday night, all three southbound lanes and one northbound lane had reopened to drivers. Travelers inched their way along Highway 99 in Tulare County more than 12 hours after the accident.

By Tuesday morning, a second northbound lane was opened.

The California Highway Patrol had more people on patrol as part of the heavily used freeway heading north is still closed off, and dozens of local and state agencies remain at the crash site.

CHP officials said there were no longer any leaks, and the air quality was good and stable.

EMBED More News Videos

Traffic was moving slowly heading north up Highway 99 from Tulare County on Monday night, more than 15 hours after a train derailment shut down the highway.



Railroad officials said they hope to have the highway fully reopen by the end of Tuesday.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Click here to see the latest traffic conditions on Highway 99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyvisaliagoshentrain derailment
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News