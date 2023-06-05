WATCH LIVE

Person hit and killed by train in Madera County, BNSF Railway confirms

By Jessica Harrington
Monday, June 5, 2023 4:35AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was hit and killed by a train Sunday morning in Madera County.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. near Avenue 15 1/2 and Road 29.

According to BNSF Railway, the train was traveling from Barstow, CA to Pasco, WA when the person was struck not at a designated crossing.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Action News reached out to the Madera County Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have not heard back.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

