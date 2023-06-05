Person hit and killed by train in Madera County, BNSF Railway confirms

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was hit and killed by a train Sunday morning in Madera County.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. near Avenue 15 1/2 and Road 29.

According to BNSF Railway, the train was traveling from Barstow, CA to Pasco, WA when the person was struck not at a designated crossing.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

