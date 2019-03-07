Travel

Archaeologists find hidden tunnels below Alcatraz prison

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

SAN FRANCISCO -- Archaeologists confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.

Researchers found a series of buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which once held Al Capone, SFGate reported Tuesday.

A study published last week in "Near Surface Geophysics" said archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar and terrestrial laser scans and historical maps and photographs. They found fully buried structures, ammunition magazines and tunnels.

"This really changes the picture of things," study author Timothy de Smet, an archaeologist at Binghampton University, told PBS. "They weren't erased from the island - they are right beneath your feet."

Archaeologists are now planning more study to discover what else lies just below the surface.

Historians believe workers built over existing structures when the prison was built in the 20th century.

Alcatraz first came to the attention of the U.S. government after it took control of California from Mexico in the 1840s. Its location in San Francisco Bay made it attractive for military fortification purposes.

During the Civil War, Fort Alcatraz was the official military prison for the West Coast.

In the 1930s, the first federal prisoners - deemed by the media to be the worst of the worst - began arriving. The last inmate left in 1963.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno native among those killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
Portion of Highway 41 fully closed following rock slide
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
Show More
Sensory friendly showings of 'Captain Marvel' to be featured at Fresno theater
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Caltrans: Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar reopens
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
More TOP STORIES News