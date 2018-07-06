New campaign hoping to inspire people to ride Fresno FAX buses

A new campaign is hoping to inspire more people to try transit.Fresno Area Express, also known as FAX, released a series of creative videos on their YouTube page.The videos, produced by local company Top Hand Media, talk about the new extended hours on FAX, etiquette, how to travel with your family, and how to use the new kiosks.The City of Fresno says the campaign is an effort to get people to consider riding the bus a viable option.